1/1
Richard Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard "Trick" Alan Turner, 51, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 5:41 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born to Paul & Paula (Lynn) Turner of Mitchell, Illinois.



On March 9, 2013, he and Kelly Lynn Hubert were married in Granite City. She survives in Glen Carbon.



Trick was an accomplished and talented owner of a leather business, Tricked Out Leather. He loved Jesus, his family and making people happy. Previously, he served as a police officer and loved to shoe horses and play guitar. As an outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and ride motorcycles.



In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by five daughters: Jessica (Alexander) Castillo of O'Fallon, Illinois, Kendra Turner of Carbondale, Alexandra "Allee" Morrison of Sumter, South Carolina, Destiny Hope of Glen Carbon and Tayler Hope of Glen Carbon; two grandchildren: Lorelei Castillo and Alexander "Gibby" Castillo; and a sister: Charlene (Mike) Lybarger of Edwardsville. He was also anxiously awaiting the arrival of a new granddaughter, Ivy Rose.



Services are private.



Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved