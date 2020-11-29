Richard "Trick" Alan Turner, 51, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 5:41 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born to Paul & Paula (Lynn) Turner of Mitchell, Illinois.

On March 9, 2013, he and Kelly Lynn Hubert were married in Granite City. She survives in Glen Carbon.

Trick was an accomplished and talented owner of a leather business, Tricked Out Leather. He loved Jesus, his family and making people happy. Previously, he served as a police officer and loved to shoe horses and play guitar. As an outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and ride motorcycles.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by five daughters: Jessica (Alexander) Castillo of O'Fallon, Illinois, Kendra Turner of Carbondale, Alexandra "Allee" Morrison of Sumter, South Carolina, Destiny Hope of Glen Carbon and Tayler Hope of Glen Carbon; two grandchildren: Lorelei Castillo and Alexander "Gibby" Castillo; and a sister: Charlene (Mike) Lybarger of Edwardsville. He was also anxiously awaiting the arrival of a new granddaughter, Ivy Rose.

Services are private.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.