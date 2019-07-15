Rita Bowler

Rita B. Bowler, 85, of Edwardsville, passed away at 3:39 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

She was born August 20, 1933, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Albert and Gladys (Jilek) Strackeljahn. She married Harry Bowler in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1999. Rita is survived by four children: Michael (Linda) Bowler of Houston, Steven (Rhonda) Bowler of Gilbert, AZ, Debbie Bowler of Springfield, IL and Diane Bowler (Jill Jacquin) of Burnsville, MO; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four siblings: Mary Noud of Edwardsville, Ruth (Eugene) Dickerson of Edwardsville, Paul (Debbie) Strackeljahn of Edwardsville and Linda (Morris) Denton of Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Bev Strackeljahn of Highland; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Bowler, one brother, Charles Strackeljahn; a sister, Alberta Jean; a son-in-law, Dean Nilges and a brother-in-law, Bill Noud.

Rita was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edwardsville, where she was a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound. She was a stay-at-home mom who was passionate about her faith and family. Her loving spirit and gift of hospitality were inspiring.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A funeral mass of resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Vincent DePaul Society or to Catholic Charities.

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.