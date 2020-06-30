GLEN CARBON — Rose Marie Buchmann Roach Miller was born on Feb. 3, 1927 to Leota (Grumbach) and Emile Buchmann in Belleville, Illinois. She died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

She graduated from Millikin University in 1948 with a degree in English. She married Robert Corwine Roach in 1950, moved to Springfield, Illinois, and had four children.

Rose Marie was very active in the leadership of many community service organizations, and she earned her Master of Education from Sangamon State University and her Doctor of Philosophy from Illinois State University. She worked at Sangamon State University until her retirement, starting as a teaching assistant and retiring as Associate Dean of Students.

Bob died in Nov. of 1978, and in Nov. of 1981 Rose married Fred James Miller, who had two sons. When she retired she joined her husband in Glen Carbon, Illinois, where she lived happily until her death.

Rose was proud of her family and loved all of them very much. She had a rare gift of making everyone she met feel special. She will be much missed.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Corwine Roach; second husband, Fred James (Jim) Miller; daughter-in-law, Mary Roach; brother, Carl Buchmann; sister, Jeanne Buchmann Kluga; and brother-in-law, Jim Williams.

She is survived by her twin sister, Emmy Buchmann Williams; her daughter, Kim Roach Poteet (Dave); her sons, Rob Roach (Barbara), Andy Roach (Maureen), and Phil Roach (Michelle); her step-sons, Dale Miller (Marilyn) and Alan Miller (Kathy); her seven grandchildren, Laura Miller Plencner (Chris), Rachel Miller, Sarah Miller, Douglas Miller, TJ Lundstrom, Jack Lommen, and Charlie Lommen; and her three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Plencner, Lucas Plencner, and Leah Lundstrom; her brother-in-law, John Kluga; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Buchmann; plus the many thousands whose lives she touched and who loved her as a result

Memorials may be made to the Rose Marie and Robert C. Roach Scholarship Foundation Fund #773349. Checks may be sent to 1305 West Green Street MC 586, Urbana, Illinois, 61801, or to a charity of your choice.

