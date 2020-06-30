Roach Miller Rose Buchmann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roach's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Rose Marie Buchmann Roach Miller was born on Feb. 3, 1927 to Leota (Grumbach) and Emile Buchmann in Belleville, Illinois. She died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.



She graduated from Millikin University in 1948 with a degree in English. She married Robert Corwine Roach in 1950, moved to Springfield, Illinois, and had four children.



Rose Marie was very active in the leadership of many community service organizations, and she earned her Master of Education from Sangamon State University and her Doctor of Philosophy from Illinois State University. She worked at Sangamon State University until her retirement, starting as a teaching assistant and retiring as Associate Dean of Students.



Bob died in Nov. of 1978, and in Nov. of 1981 Rose married Fred James Miller, who had two sons. When she retired she joined her husband in Glen Carbon, Illinois, where she lived happily until her death.



Rose was proud of her family and loved all of them very much. She had a rare gift of making everyone she met feel special. She will be much missed.



She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Corwine Roach; second husband, Fred James (Jim) Miller; daughter-in-law, Mary Roach; brother, Carl Buchmann; sister, Jeanne Buchmann Kluga; and brother-in-law, Jim Williams.



She is survived by her twin sister, Emmy Buchmann Williams; her daughter, Kim Roach Poteet (Dave); her sons, Rob Roach (Barbara), Andy Roach (Maureen), and Phil Roach (Michelle); her step-sons, Dale Miller (Marilyn) and Alan Miller (Kathy); her seven grandchildren, Laura Miller Plencner (Chris), Rachel Miller, Sarah Miller, Douglas Miller, TJ Lundstrom, Jack Lommen, and Charlie Lommen; and her three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Plencner, Lucas Plencner, and Leah Lundstrom; her brother-in-law, John Kluga; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Buchmann; plus the many thousands whose lives she touched and who loved her as a result



Memorials may be made to the Rose Marie and Robert C. Roach Scholarship Foundation Fund #773349. Checks may be sent to 1305 West Green Street MC 586, Urbana, Illinois, 61801, or to a charity of your choice.



Internet visitors may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved