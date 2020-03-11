EDWARDSVILLE — Robert Charles Connors, age 55, passed away at his Edwardsville, Illinois, home Sunday evening, March 8, 2020.

He was born Feb. 10th, 1965 in St. Louis, Missouri, and lived the last 24 years in Edwardsville. He married Margaret Elizabeth Duckworth on Oct. 17th, 1997.

He is survived by three daughters, Kelsi Elizabeth Makanjuola, Madeline Grace Connors and Payton Olivia Connors; son-in-law Yemi Makanjuola; also by a brother, Jack Connors; and a sister, Jill Connors.

He graduated from Breese Mater Dei High School. In 1987, he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from MacMurray College where he lettered in football and baseball. He co-founded and successfully ran Mid-America Outdoor Advertising for 32 years before selling the company in 2019.

Bob Connors devoted much of his time and energy to helping a large list of organizations, businesses, and countless friends in and around the Edwardsville area. He coached girls' basketball at St. Mary's elementary school and Alton Marquette High School along with boys' football at Metro East Lutheran High School. He supported Edwardsville Police, Madison County Sheriff and Illinois State Police law enforcement communities. He was an avid outdoorsman and a loyal fan of St. Louis sports, but his true love of sports showed supporting his daughter's sports careers. He played softball and football with good in friends Edwardsville and played in the MAC over 40 basketball league. He fulfilled a life-long dream by pitching almost five innings at the Redbirds 2019 Fantasy Camp in Jupiter, Florida.

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, with Father Dan Bergbower officiating. A private burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to The BackStoppers Inc. or Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

This wonderful man will be greatly missed by his loving wife, cherished kids, and an immense amount of friends and family. His memory will live on in every person's life he touched.