Robert Compton

Robert Dale Compton, 89, of Edwardsville, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Anderson Hospital of Maryville.

Robert was born on July 23, 1930, in Panama, IL., the son of the late Evard and Lorene Compton Kessinger.

He married Consuella Goff on Sep. 1, 1951, in Pocahontas, AR.

Besides his wife, Robert is survived by two sons, Robert Denny Compton and wife, Cherie, of Maryville and Ralph Danny Compton and wife, Sherry, of Barnhart, MO.; two daughters, Linda M. Kelley and husband, Jim, of Edwardsville and Colleen Reneau Burroughs of Staunton; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two half-brothers, Ronald Kessinger and his wife, Kaye, of Edwardsville and Ralph Kessinger and his wife, Peggy, of Edwardsville; and one half-sister, Janet K. Unger of Arizona. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sabreena "Bree" Compton.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the time of the Korean War. He was discharged in 1953, with the rank of Corporal. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 1299 of Edwardsville, and served as Post Commander from 1977-1978. He was also a member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church. Robert was a truck driver for Edwardsville Creamery and Prairie Farms

Robert will be cremated according to his wishes. There will be a private graveside service in Bartlett Cemetery of Edwardsville at a later date.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society in care of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com