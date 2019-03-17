Robert L. Dennis

Robert "Bob" L. Dennis, of Laguna Woods, California, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at Saddleback Hospital on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Bob was born June 26, 1933, to Wesley and Lydia Dennis. Bob entered the Navy and served four years after graduating from Sullivan High School in Illinois. Bob was a 32nd degree Mason and a well-respected member for fifty-three years.

On May 27, 1955, Bob married Marilyn Harshbarger. They had three children together, Douglas, Brenda, and Theresa. They enjoyed three grandchildren, Cameron, Amanda, and Samantha. Brenda passed on Oct. 9, 2014, after a long bout with cancer.

He is survived by one brother Don Dennis of Mattoon, Illinois.

Bob enjoyed a full career as a printer at the Moultrei County Newspaper and the Bethany Echo. His family moved to Edwardsville where he retired from the Intelligencer in 2010. In 2015, Bob and Marilyn moved to Laguna Woods where he enjoyed the California life especially deep-sea fishing with his son. Marilyn is living with her daughter and both share the fondest memories of a most devoted husband, beloved father, and amazing human being.