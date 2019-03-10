Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hanks.

ROBERT E. HANKS

MARYVILLE — Robert E. Hanks, 59, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 3:25 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Robert was born Dec. 6, 1959, in Granite City, Illinois the son of the late Andrew E. & Bonita (Hart) Hanks. He married Julie Joslin on Nov. 28, 1987, at the First Lutheran Church in Plano, Illinois.

Besides his wife Julie he is survived by three sons, David Hanks of Caseyville, Keith Hanks of Edwardsville, and Johnathan Hanks of Alton; one daughter, Breanna Hanks of Glen Carbon; one brother, Edward Hanks and wife Darlene of Edwardsville; one sister, Nancy Hanks of Rhode Island; and five nieces and nephews. Robert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. John Shank officiating. Following services Robert will be cremated according to his wishes.

Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.