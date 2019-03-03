Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Harrison.

ROBERT JAMES HARRISON

ALTON — Robert James Harrison was born March 2, 1952 to the late Walter James Harrison, Sr. and Henrietta (Mays) Young. He was reared by his father and late step-mother, Bertha L. (Stewart) Harrison.

Robert attended and graduated from Alton Public Schools. Mr. Harrison proudly served his country as a United States Navy Reserve. He married the former Theresa Malone; they were blessed to raise three wonderful children: Mark, Kimala, and Curtis. Later in life, he met and married Suzzane Johnson, and he gained two more children, Tara and Tobin.

Brother Harrison accepted Christ and was baptized by Rev. William Binford at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Michigan City, Indiana. He was a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and served faithfully as an usher. Robert was employed by Boeing Corporation as a truck driver.

Robert James Harrison transition from labor to reward Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, 10:20 a.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was proceeded in death by his daughter, Kimala Lynn Harrison.

He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Mark Jacobs of Alton, Illinois, Curtis (Brenda) Malone of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Tara Stewart of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Tobin Johnson of Atascadero, California; 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sharolyne White, Sandra (Michael) Williams-Ramsey of Alton, Illinois, and Freddie Lee (Charles) Miller of Orlando, Florida; three brothers, Steven, Dr. Gregory (Eddie Mae), and Walter (Cookie) Harrison, Jr. all of Alton; two aunts, Loretta Hutchinson of Springfield, Illinois and Marie (Rick) Stewart of Godfrey, Illinois; a special cousin, David (Vivian) Greer of Michigan City, Indiana; a special friend, Noah Woods; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Visitation will convene Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Deliverance Temple Complex Church of God in Christ from 4 p.m. until time of Masonic Rites at 6 p.m. Home going celebration will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be held at Wood Lawn Cemetery Friday March 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. Pastor John W. Buford will officiate and Dr. Gregory L. Harrison will eulogize. Online registry is available at: http://www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com