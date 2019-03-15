Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hartman.

BELLEVILLE — Robert Joseph Hartman, 93, of Belleville, Illinois, born March 7, 1926, in Pesotum, Illinois, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at The Apartment Community of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville.

Friends may visit the visitation from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Apartment Community Chapel at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Apartment Community Chapel at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville.

Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. Arrangements are by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home in Belleville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or to the Edwardsville Little League Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.