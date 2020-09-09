Robert Hellrung

HAMEL — Robert B. Hellrung, age 80, of Hamel, Illinois, died Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 9, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Bartholomew and Margaret (Frisse) Hellrung.

He married Karen Cantin Nov. 3, 1962. She preceded him in death Dec. 10, 1989. He later married Judy Perigo Oct. 12, 1991. She survives.

Also surviving are three children, Lisa (Don) Mueller, William Perigo and Stephen Perigo; one grandchild, Jack Mueller; and four siblings, William (Linda) Hellrung, Elizabeth "Betty" Franke, Bonnie Hurley and Brenda (Jim) Lange; along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and first wife; he was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Hlavsa; and three brothers-in-law: Roy Franke, Richard Hurley and Joe Hlavsa.

Bob worked as a machinist for Laclede Steel for many years. He was a member of the Hamel Volunteer Fire Dept., Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council 1143, the Belle City Kennel Club in Belleville and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, Illinois.

According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated. A private burial of his ashes will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial contributions may be given to VITAS Hospice or masses.

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.