1/
Robert Hellrung
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HAMEL — Robert B. Hellrung, age 80, of Hamel, Illinois, died Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his residence.



He was born March 9, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Bartholomew and Margaret (Frisse) Hellrung.



He married Karen Cantin Nov. 3, 1962. She preceded him in death Dec. 10, 1989. He later married Judy Perigo Oct. 12, 1991. She survives.



Also surviving are three children, Lisa (Don) Mueller, William Perigo and Stephen Perigo; one grandchild, Jack Mueller; and four siblings, William (Linda) Hellrung, Elizabeth "Betty" Franke, Bonnie Hurley and Brenda (Jim) Lange; along with many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents and first wife; he was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Hlavsa; and three brothers-in-law: Roy Franke, Richard Hurley and Joe Hlavsa.



Bob worked as a machinist for Laclede Steel for many years. He was a member of the Hamel Volunteer Fire Dept., Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council 1143, the Belle City Kennel Club in Belleville and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, Illinois.



According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated. A private burial of his ashes will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial contributions may be given to VITAS Hospice or masses.



Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved