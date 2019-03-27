Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Limbaugh.

Robert Lee Limbaugh

EDWARDSVILLE — Robert Lee Limbaugh, 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

He was born March 14, 1931, in Kennett, Missouri, a son of the late Van Lee and Hazel (Mitchell) Limbaugh. He married Nina (Dunn) Limbaugh on February 4, 1956, in Puxico, Missouri and she survives.

He began Limbaugh Construction in 1979 working as a carpenter until his retirement in 1993. His love in life was farming his grounds and taking care of his cattle. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Church in Edwardsville where he had served as an usher and enjoyed being a volunteer on many projects. He was a lifetime member of the Carpenter's Local #633. He loved the outdoors and animals and enjoyed his years of gardening and tending to his yard. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, he is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeff and Paula Limbaugh of St. Louis, Missouri and Doug Limbaugh of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Paige, John, Ashley and Isaac Limbaugh; two sisters, Patricia Limbaugh and Lola Griffin, both of Puxico, Missouri; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Van "Jr." Limbaugh and a sister, Jackie Gill.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Calvary Baptist Church, 2249 S. Route 157 in Edwardsville, Illinois on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon with Reverend Rob Schneider officiating.

Visitation will continue at Sifford Funeral Home, 580 N. Highway 51 in Puxico, Missouri on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A graveside service with full military honors will follow at the Puxico City Cemetery in Puxico, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to or to Samaritan's Purse and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com