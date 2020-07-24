1/
Robert Little
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Robert A. Little, age 74, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born July 6, 1946 in DuQuoin, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side.



Upon his request, Robert requested was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Tri-Township Park in Troy, Illinois.



Memorials may be made in Robert's honor to Washington University School of Medicine or the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Mail to the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Tri-Township Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved