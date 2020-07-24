Robert Little

GLEN CARBON — Robert A. Little, age 74, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born July 6, 1946 in DuQuoin, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side.

Upon his request, Robert requested was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Tri-Township Park in Troy, Illinois.

Memorials may be made in Robert's honor to Washington University School of Medicine or the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Mail to the funeral home.