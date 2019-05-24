Robert Irvin Nuernberger

Robert "Bob" Irvin Nuernberger, 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:17 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1939, in New Athens, Illinois, the son of Dolores L. (Lietz) Nuernberger, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and the late Irvin E. Nuernberger.

Bob was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Ida M. (Eigenrauch) Nuernberger, whom he married June 16, 1962, in Marion, Illinois. He is also survived by four sons, Paul Nuernberger and wife Sarah, of Troy, Illinois, Phillip Nuernberger and wife Tammie of Goreville, Illinois, Patrick Nuernberger and wife Gena of Bethalto, Perry Nuernberger and wife Tonia of Alton; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, E. Phillip Nuernberger and wife Deborah of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, Steven Nuernberger and wife Jean of Alpine, Texas, Gary Nuernberger and wife Nancy of Goreville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Edwardsville; National Association of Letter Carriers and a life member of the National Rifle Association.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Diane Grohmann officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the Edwardsville Parks Department (to purchase trees) or donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.