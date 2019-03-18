Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Rogier.

Robert Joel Rogier

TROY — Robert Joel Rogier, 89, of Troy passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Robert was born on Nov. 19, 1929, in Highland, Illinois to Floyd and Marie (Dawson) Rogier. He had two younger brothers, Floyd Jr. and Richard. His father was a Methodist minister and he lived the first nine years of his life in the small towns of Long Point and Osman, Illinois. His father died when he was nine years old and the family moved to Troy, Illinois, where his mother's family lived. He graduated from high school in Troy and worked at several jobs before joining the Army. He served in the Army Intelligence unit in Philadelphia and New York City during the Korean Conflict. Later he attended Blackburn College, McKendree College, and the University of Illinois, where he earned his bachelor's degree in music. Later he earned a master's degree, as well. After graduating from the University of Illinois, he returned to Troy where he became a teacher for the Triad School District. He taught music from 1956-1966, was the principal of Triad High School from 1966-1976, was assistant superintendent of the district for one year, and then served as the superintendent of the Triad School District from 1977-1989.

On July 20, 1963, he married Diana Dettmer. They had two children, Michael and Jennifer. He was a devoted husband and father who took good care of his family and loved them dearly. He was also an active and devoted member of the Troy United Methodist Church from his confirmation shortly after the time he moved to Troy until his death. He loved Troy and the communities in the Triad School District and the people who lived there. He also loved music, history, hiking, poetry, nature and God. He was well-read and pursued and valued education throughout his life.

As a young man, he played catcher for Troy's City League baseball team and had a tryout for the St. Louis Cardinals. He also sang with his brothers and friends in the Fairview Four barbershop quartet, which entertained at many meetings and conventions throughout the region. After retiring, he spent many hours riding his bike, and many, many more hours with his family and four grandchildren. His grandchildren greatly enriched his retirement, and the extensive time he spent with them powerfully influenced them for the good. He was publicly devoted to God through his involvement in his church as a Sunday school teacher, youth choir director, choir member, and leader. He was privately devoted to God through his daily devotions and Bible reading, and the way he lived his life provided a powerful example for those who knew him well. He will be missed and loved by them for always.

He is survived by his wife, Diana; son Michael (Dynette) Rogier of Glen Carbon, Illinois; daughter, Jennifer (Tom) King of St. Jacob, Illinois; brother, Richard (Jean) Rogier of Glen Carbon; sister-in-law, Eunice Rogier of Highland, Illinois; four grandchildren, Joel Rogier, Lydia Rogier, Lucas King, and Kellen King.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Floyd Rogier Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Troy Community Band or Triad High School Music Department. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com

A memorial service will be held at the Troy United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit to share memories and love from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.