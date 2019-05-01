Dr. Robert D. Schneider

Dr. Robert D. Schneider (Bob) passed away peacefully in El Paso, Texas on April 23, 2019, at the age of 83, while supported by his immediate and extended family, and many great friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, father Dale, mother Margaret, and second mother, Aleen.

Bob is survived by his three children, Tracey Layton (Arthur), Terri Schneider, and Robert Schneider Jr (Sandra); six grandchildren, Stasia, Brandon, Danielle, Morgan, Richard, and Nicholas; nine great-grandchildren; his brother Larry, and many other extended family members and friends.

Bob was born on Jan. 15, 1936 in Granite City, Illinois. He grew up in Edwardsville, Illinois and attended Southern Illinois University for his undergraduate work in the area of biology/pre-med. He attended medical school at the University of Illinois and went on to do his internship at Swedish-American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. Bob did his neurology residency at the Letterman Army General Hospital in San Francisco, California; served as chief of neurology at William Beaumont General Hospital; then went on to have a highly successful neurology practice from 1969-2007 in the El Paso community.

In his professional career, Bob served as chairman of the Board of Trustees and president of medical staff at Sun Towers hospital; served on Board of Governors of HCA; started the muscular dystrophy clinic in El Paso; and, was awarded Outstanding Hospital Trustee of the Year in 1983 by the El Paso Hospital Council. Bob was a member of the Western Hills Methodist Church, and also served as the neurological consult for the UTEP and NMSU athletic departments for many years, and loved participating in the UTEP programs where he traveled with the basketball team many times over the years.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, going on camping and fishing trips, traveling to Las Vegas, UTEP sports, gardening at home, and virtual bowling with his friends at The Legacy. He was a great father, husband, and grandfather to his family; and a great friend to many people over the years; especially in the El Paso community.

Bob did not wish for a memorial service. He and Joan will rest at Memory Gardens of the Valley.

While Bob will be deeply missed; we can all be comforted by the fact that he passed away peacefully with support from his family and friends, and is now in the next step of his eternal journey. The family would like to thank the staff members of Sierra Medical Inpatient Rehab, Bartlett Skilled Nursing Center, and Center for Compassionate Care for all the care they provided to Dad in the last two months. We would also like to thank the staff and community of The Legacy at Cimarron for being an important part of Dad's life.