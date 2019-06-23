Robert W. "Walt" Williams

EDWARDSVILLE — Robert W. "Walt" Williams, 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Walt was born on Aug. 11, 1935, in Alton, Illinois to Finley Edward and Martha (McKee) Williams. He was married to Mary Ann Fincher on May 11, 1956; she survives and resides in Edwardsville.

Also surviving are the loves of his life, a son, Dennis Mark Williams of Glen Carbon, and a daughter, Dr. Dana Elizabeth Weibel (a great son-in-law, William) of Iowa City, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kelcy Christine Weibel and Mason William Weibel of whom he was extremely proud; brother, John Williams (wife, Irma) of Worden, Illinois and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Williams of East Alton, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, George Williams, a brother-in-law, Stanley Fincher, and special family pets, Rascal and Daisy.

Walt served in the Illinois National Guard Reserves for 4 years. He worked as a mechanic and co-operator of Mick's Garage in Mitchell, Illinois before his retirement in1998. He then became an avid golfer and spent many hours on the greens with his golf buddies. He also enjoyed playing card games and watching all sports. He was a little league coach for many years and a faithful follower of St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and Illini Football and Basketball. He also enjoyed working in the garden. He and Mary Ann regularly attended Praise Community Fellowship Church. Walt was a great guy who will be truly missed.

Memorial donations may be made to Edwardsville Neighbors or Immanuel United Methodist Church.

Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Walt will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Kent Schuette will officiate.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Glen Carbon.