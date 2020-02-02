ROBERT WEST

Robert "Bob" A. West, 77, of Edwardsville, passed Jan. 31, 2020, at his home.

He was the son of the late Orville and Adeline nee Weidman West. Robert was born Jan. 31, 1943 in Alton, Illinois.

Married Loretta Black in Alpena Michigan June 13, 1964. Loretta passed Nov. 21, 2012.

Survived by children: Dale West of Edwardsville, Michael (Pamela) West of Edwardsville and James (Beverly) West of Glen Carbon.

Grandchildren: Benjamin West, Jennifer West, Ashley West, Haley West, Brie Anna West, Stephanie West, Ananda Waterman, Joseph West and Raymond West. Great Grandchildren: Rhett and Jessa Rai. Sister: Judy (Dale) Noetner of California.

Preceded by his brothers David and Kenny West.

Served in the Air Force Vietnam Era. Member of the president unit at Andrews AFB. Trained jet Propulsion mechanic. Long time member of the Edwardsville Lions. Employed for many years at Dave Croft Motors in sales and eminence.

Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home Edwardsville.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorial to Parkinson Disease Research