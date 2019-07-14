Robert A. White

Robert A. White, 94, of Edwardsville, passed away at 9:43 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Liberty Village Care Center in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born Nov. 11, 1924, in Edwardsville, the son to the late Hershel & Agnes (Hawk) White. Robert retired as a manager from the Illinois Department of Employment Securities where he worked for over thirty years. He married his wife of 64 years Geraldine L. Meikamp on June 20, 1953, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2018.

Robert is survived by his son, David White & wife Lisa of Glen Carbon; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sarah, & Adam White. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, past commander and member of American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville. Robert served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and Korea, and is a survivor of the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 3601 Ridgeview Road, Edwardsville, Illinois. The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church with Dr. John Hembruch officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight or First Presbyterian Church. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of services. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfunealhome.com.