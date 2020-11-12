GLEN CARBON — Robin Lynn Tellor, 51, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

She is survived by her siblings, Rodger Tellor and Lisa Tellor-Kelley; brother-in-law, Jeff Kelley Sr.; and nephew, Jeffery J. (Mariah) Kelley Jr.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Heurshel and Mildred Tellor (nee Ellet); and sister, Deborah Williams (Tellor).

Robin leaves behind special caregivers, Alice Holloway, Brandi Gidcumb, Kem Garver, & Pamela Chandler.

Robin was born Dec. 18, 1968 in Granite City, Illinois, to Mildred and Heurshel Tellor.

She attended Mamio O. Stookey School for special needs in Belleville, Illinois, until 1989.

Currently, she attended the William BeDell Achievement Center in Godfrey, Illinois.

Robin enjoyed visiting with people, watching television, and listening to music. She spent many hours listening to family tell her stories and always replied with hearty laughs.

Above all, Robin taught everyone the key ingredient to life is to love hard, love long, and love unconditionally.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the William BeDell CDS Program, 400 S Main St., Wood River, IL 62095.

Funeral services are being held Friday, Nov. 13, under the direction of Sunset Hill Cemetery and Funeral Home located at 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a burial immediately following.