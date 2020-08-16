Ronald Paul Frey, 66, of Moro, Illinois, passed away at 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 30, 1954, in Highland, the son of the late August and Esther (Mueller) Frey.

Ronald is survived by five brothers, Mike Frey and his wife, Ginny, of Edwardsville, Floyd Frey and his wife, Mary Ann, of Edwardsville, Darrell Frey and his wife, Diana, of Moro, Douglas Frey and his wife, Jolie, of Edwardsville, and Brian Frey and his wife, Mary, of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Barbara Federspiel and her husband, Tom, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and other extended family members.

Ron worked as a Special Education Teacher for autistic children at the Center for Autism in Fairview Heights. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto and the Knights of Columbus Council 1143 of Edwardsville.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The funeral Mass will immediately follow at 6:15 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner presiding.

A private family interment will take place the following day at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Residential Healthcare Group Hospice or the Siteman Cancer Center. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.