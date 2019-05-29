Ronald Lagemann

Ronald E. Lagemann, 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation.



Ron was retired after 38 years as a machinist having worked at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 15, 1936 in Dow, Illinois the son of the late Albert & Florence (McClean) Lagemann. He married Sharon Gieseking on June 12, 1965, in Edwardsville. She preceded him in death.



Ron is survived by one daughter, Michelle Fagan of Edwardsville; one grandson, Kyle Fagan & wife Anna of Edwardsville; one brother, David Lagemann & wife Carolyn of Springfield. He was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Lagemann and one sister, Kathleen Zimmerman.



Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ron was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. There is no visitation or service and a private family service will be held. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 29, 2019
