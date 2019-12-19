BLOOMINGTON — Ronald W. Owens, age 61, of Bloomington, Illinois, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, Illinois. Ron was born Jan, 30, 1958 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of Shirley (Buechler) Owens of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and the late Lloyd Owens Sr.

On June 6, 1981, Ron married Jennifer Vaughn, the love of his life at First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City and Ron is still a faithful member of the church. He worked as a technical engineer for Verizon for many years. Ron enjoyed fishing, woodworking and gardening. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Ron will be remembered as a dedicated family man, who loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, Ron is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Jennifer Owens of Bloomington; loving daughter, Amie Owens of Bloomington; dear siblings, Gail (Rusty) Perry of Maryville, Illinois, Monica (David) Lundeen of Las Vegas, Nevada, Linda (Dennis) Perry of Caseyville, Illinois, Helen Owens of Chicago, Illinois, Lloyd (Jean) Owens Jr. of Michigan, Rita (Richard) Skau of Edwardsville, Illinois, Thomas (Faye) Owens of Texas and Nancy (David) Steck of Tampa, Florida; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and many friends.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at First United Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Avenue.

In celebration of his life, memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21st at the church with Rev. Jennifer Warren Hauser officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Presbyterian Church. Donations will be accepted at the church.

