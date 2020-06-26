Ronald Swanson

GLEN CARBON — Ron Swanson, 81, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Marion, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home after a six-year battle with ALS.

Ron was born to Elmer and Bertha Swanson in Ottumwa, Iowa, on March 4, 1939. He graduated from Eddyville High School, married Marilyn (Flanders) Swanson on June 18, 1960, and moved to Marion in 1962.

He worked for Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative for 36 years. He loved hunting, fishing, carpentry, playing cards and laughing with friends. He was an avid biker and participated in RAGBRAI for 22 years. He moved to Glen Carbon to be closer to his children in 2018.

Ron will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, of Glen Carbon; he is survived by his daughter, Ronda Mize of Glen Carbon; his son, Mark and wife Shawn; and grandchildren, Emily, Matt, and Kay all of Glen Carbon; and in-laws Barbara Swanson of Ottumwa, Norma Dunn (Dale Sullivan) of Eddyville, Iowa, and Harold and Mardyll Benson of Albia, Iowa; as well as many nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Charles Swanson.

A private graveside service officiated by Pastor Steve Qualben will be held at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m., followed by a public visitation at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 8300 C Ave, Marion, from 11 pa.m. to 12:30 p.m. Masks must be worn to enter the church.

Special thanks to Vitas Healthcare for their care of Ron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, or Vitas Healthcare (www.vitascommunityconnection.org).