ROSE MARY HOUSE

Rose Mary House, 87, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. Andrew's Place in Eureka, Missouri.

Rose Mary retired in 1986 from the Edwardsville Walmart. She was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Granite City, Illinois the daughter of the late John and Leona (List) Wickman. She married Peyton R. House on May 1, 1954, in Granite City. He preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2010.

She is survived by three sons, John P. House and his wife Nora of Bridgeton, Missouri, Dennis M. House and his wife Jennifer of Kinkaid, Illinois, and James M. House & his wife Lisa of New Bedford, Massachusetts; two daughters, Ida Marie House of Edwardsville and Pauline F. Daniel and husband Glenn of Woodville, Florida; five grandchildren, Kristen, Alex, and Jacob House, Jarrod and Peter Daniel; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia Eschbacher and husband Eugene of Carlinville, Joan Wickman of St. Louis, and Shirley Lammert of Edwardsville.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She loved to play bingo at the Edwardsville Senior Citizens.

There is no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. According to her wishes her body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic School. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.