Rose Matson McCoy

Rose Marie Matson McCoy, 81, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Harley Dean Matson and Walter McCoy and sisters, Wanda Rosson and Deanna Skaggs.

She leaves behind niece Eva Wright, nephew Samuel (Debra) Rosson, great-nephews Shawn (Stephanie) Skaggs, Willie Morgan, David (Finessa) and Daniel (Christa) and four great-great nieces and nephews. Along with stepson Christopher McCoy and special friend Bernadette Guy-Marshall.

Rose enjoyed watching Cardinal baseball with Rocky, her African Grey Parrot and lounging with her many cats over the years. She wore many hats over her lifetime but was especially proud to be known as a registered nurse, chef, Glen Carbon Police dispatcher and a Walmart greeter. She was a faithful member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and was frequently a volunteer for their Food Pantry. She will be sadly missed by many.

Visitation will be held from 4 - 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary service at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon. Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville. Memorial donations may be given to St. Cecilia's Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel or church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.