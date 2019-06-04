Rosemary L. Mueller

Rosemary L. Mueller, 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 11:54 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born March 21, 1937, the daughter of the late Hank & Lucille (Garrison) Maynard. Rosemary taught speech and communications at Wood River High School and Florissant Valley Community College for several years. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard V. Mueller, Sr. whom she married June 5, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville.

Rosemary is also survived by two sons, Richard V. Mueller, Jr., Ronald L. Mueller; two grandchildren, Megan Havens and husband Matt, Matthew Mueller; two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Avery Mueller; and a sister, Pat Maynard of Marine, Illinois. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville.

Rosemary will be cremated according to her wishes and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Shank officiating. The family request memorials to Metro East Lutheran High School or the Metro East Humane Society. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of services. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.