Rosina Summers
PLANT CITY, Florida — Rosina Summers, 91, of Plant City, Florida, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Leece, Italy on June 7, 1929.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Maria (Saracino) Paladini and husband, Thomas Summers. She is also preceded in death by sisters, Bianca, Ninni, Josephine, Adalorata, and Anna Marie and brother, Gennaro.



Rosina is survived by children; Donna (Glenn) Docter of Edwardsville, Illinois, Lloyd (Tania) Summers of Plant City, Florida, grandchildren, Jillene (Richard) Gedmin of Edwardsville, Illinois, Amber (Marlin) Stoltzfus of Apollo Beach, Florida, Derek (Kylee) Davis of Tampa, Florida, and great-grandchildren, Zane Gedmin and Sienna Gedmin of Edwardsville Illinois, Asher, Easton, and Mina Stoltzfus of Apollo Beach, Florida. She is further survived by sister, Lina and brother, Antonio, both of Italy. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.



Rosina loved to spend time with her family, cooking great meals and gardening.



Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10 am to noon at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, Illinois.



Funeral will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at noon at Lake View Funeral Home.



Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, there will be no gathering after services.



Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets or Hope Rescue.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
