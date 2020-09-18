EDWARDSVILLE — Roy W. Bouse, age 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Highland Health Care Center in Highland, Illinois.

He was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Joseph & Minnie (Pauketat) Bouse.

Roy was a patrolman with the Edwardsville Police Department for over 21 years. He started in Dec. of 1965 and served until his retirement in April of 1987.

He served two terms as an Alderman for the City of Edwardsville from 1987 to 1995.

He also worked as a truck driver for Truck Centers in Troy, Illinois, from 1996 to 2013.

Roy is survived by fiancé Rita Bryant of Glen Carbon, Illinois; two sons, Don Bouse & wife Kathy of Edwardsville, and Dennis R. Bouse & wife Laura of Edwardsville; daughter, Sue Barrett & Jason McCallum of Raymond, Illinois; and Son-in-law, Howard Barrett; four grandchildren, Connor & Claire Bouse, Kara Harmon & husband A.J., and Johnna Barrett; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Bouse & Logan Harmon; one sister, Millie Loyet of Troy.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Alvin J. Bouse; and two sisters, Edna J. Smith & Laverne Bouse.

There will be no visitation or services at this time; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Roy donated his body to the Logan University College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Missouri.

He will be buried at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

The family requests memorials be made to The BackStoppers in care of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

