Roy O. Walker Jr.

Retired associate professor, emeritus, Dr. Roy O. Walker Jr, Ph.D. of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Police Training Institute (PTI) passed away on June 17, 2019, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois at the age of 75.

Dr. Walker was raised and worked on the family farm until November 1969, now known as "Walker's Island" in Horseshoe Lake State Park just outside of Granite City, Illinois. During his career, he also served in several positions at the Madison County Sheriff's Department including patrolman, deputy sheriff, and detective.

The youngest of three children, Roy "Chuck" Walker was born on April 21, 1944, to Alberta and Roy O. Walker Sr. in Madison County, Illinois.

Dr. Walker is survived by his ex-wife Susan, daughters Tasha and Sara, sisters Norma and Betty, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by both parents.

Per his wishes, a private memorial will be held in Granite City, Illinois, in July. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made in Roy's name to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation.

