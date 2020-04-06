COLLINSVILLE — Ruth Ellen (Foster) Mueller, age 90, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Greystone Health Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Ruth was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Commerce, Missouri, daughter of the late William E. and Leona B. (Brewer) Foster.

She grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, with her two brothers and a sister. Ruth graduated from Central High School where she was active in many different clubs: glee club, roller skating club, and Future Homemakers of America club.

After graduation, she met the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) Mueller. They were married in 1950 and shared a great life together until Joe's death in 2012. They enjoyed many activities together such as camping, traveling, playing cards and dancing to country music with their neighbors and friends.

One of Ruth's top priorities was creating a warm, welcoming home for her family. Anyone who entered her home was considered family and was showered with care and love. She was a homemaker first and foremost.

Ruth was a multi-talented woman. She had an abundance of energy and it was hard for her to sit still. Ruth instilled a work ethic in her children who learned from her example. A trait that we are thankful for. Ruth loved crafting. She taught her granddaughters to sew, crochet, or to quilt. A skill many of them still enjoy today. Ruth was well known for her excellent sewing skills. She made Halloween and skating show costumes, princess dresses, Easter outfits, prom, bridesmaid, and wedding dresses. She even made Joe a leisure suit. She supported all her grandchildren by attending their many different school and sporting events. Ruth loved to cheer them on. She also loved to cheer on "her" St. Louis Cardinals. You didn't telephone her if a Cardinal game was on. Her favorite Redbird – Willie McGee.

Ruth's grandchildren loved spending time with their grandma. They would bake, make crafts, play Bingo, and go on walks. She would always carry a walking stick, a habit some of her grandchildren still carry on today. When the great-grandchildren came along, it was hard to find anyone more proud of them. They brought her such joy.

Whether you called her Mom, Grandma, Aunt or friend, she was fun to be around. So many of us will carry fond memories of Ruth. She will be missed.

Ruth is survived by her children, Kurt (Terri) Mueller, Pamela (Mark) Waltermire, and Donna (Darrell) Ahlert; grandchildren, Heather Mueller (Clint) Jones, Kurt Nathan (Amanda Dedmon) Mueller, Chad Mueller, Kyla (Sean Gorman) Waltermire, Kendra (Amanda) Waltermire, Krista (Joseph) Basuel, Diedra Ahlert, and Darla (Brian Lager) Ahlert; great-grandchildren, Merin Gibson, Luke Jones, Maddox Jones, Emelia Mueller, Kurt Brennon Mueller, Clark Waltermire, Moira Gorman, Gabriella Basuel, and Tyler Bollmann.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. Mueller; son, Joseph Mark Mueller; her mother and father, William and Leona Foster; two brothers, William (Bill) Foster and Ray Foster; and one sister Dorris Joan Gross.

Ruth will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. A celebration of life and memorial visitation will be held in the future at Herr Funeral Home, 501 W. Main Street, Collinsville. Herr Funeral Home will post the date of the memorial service when family and friends are allowed to gather in greater numbers.

Memorial Donations can be made to

St. John UCC Church, 307 W. Clay Street, Collinsville, IL 62234,

Kelsie's Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 331, Maryville, IL 62062, or

Vitas Healthcare (Hospice), 8 Executive Drive, Suite 150, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.

Donations will also be accepted by mail at Herr Funeral Home, 501 W. Main St. Collinsville, IL 62234 and in-person once the shelter in place has been lifted.