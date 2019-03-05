Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Schikowski.

RUTH I. SCHIKOWSKI

COLLINSVILLE — Ruth I. Schikowski, 94, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Ruth was born March 2, 1925, in Collinsville to Benjamin Dew and Julia Mary (Roach) Harris. She married Robert L. Schikowski on Dec. 29, 1946; together they shared nearly 70 years of marriage. Robert preceded her in death on March 21, 2015.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald Schikowski on March 14, 2016; and her siblings, Lester (Margaret) Harris, Dorothy (Camille) Oulvey and Doris (Roland) Hart.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Judith (James) Mentz of Collinsville and Donna (Ronald) Bontz of Edwardsville, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Debby Schikowski of Collinsville; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Mary) Mentz, Jon (Nicole) Mentz, Jennifer (Mark) Crider, Heather (Scott) Giacoletto, Sean (Emily) Schikowski and Briana Bontz; five great-grandchildren, Dylan and Alyssa Crider, Grace and Gabe Giacoletto and Austin Mentz; one sister, Darlene (Rob) Renden of Aurora, Colorado; sister-in-law, Elfrieda Blase of Highland, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth retired from Farm Credit Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, where she worked for many years. She also worked in accounting at several area businesses. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The last year she spent her days at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, where she enjoyed all the activities they had to offer, including music, games, cards, and dominos. Ruth will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Ruth will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville. A visitation will be held prior to the service at the church, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Pastor Dale Skeesick will officiate. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.