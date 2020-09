MARYVILLE — Ryan K. Marten, age 33, of Maryville, Illinois, passed away at 11:23 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at First Baptist Church Maryville, 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at First Baptist Church Maryville.

A full obituary will be in the next edition and posted on www.weberfuneralhome.com when available.