Sally Speciale

Sally J. Speciale, 69, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, with her family by her side.

Sally was born in Highland, on Dec. 21, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Thetis Munzert.

Sally married Mark Speciale on Sep. 6, 1969. in Edwardsville.

Besides her husband, she is survived by their three daughters, Christine (Jerid) Pickford, Teresa (Tom) Klipsch and Leisa (Jeff) Voss; five grandchildren, Dalton Pickford, Katie Speciale and Aaron, Luke, and Jacob Voss; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jaxon, and Ezra; brother Tom (Fay) Munzert; brothers-in-law, John (Sharon) Speciale and Jim Speciale; niece Megan; and nephews Andy, Danny, Brian and Michael.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, William and Marjorie Speciale; grandson Nick Ursc; nephew Clay Munzert; and sister-in-law Sandy Speciale.

Sally graduated from Edwardsville Senior High School in 1968. Sally worked as a clerk at Gasens Drug Store in downtown Edwardsville, was an assistant in a special education classroom at Columbus School, then after she and her husband purchased Beall Manufacturing in East Alton, she went to work there as an Administrative Assistant.

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved hosting family dinners and spending time with family. She always put family first.

Sally and Mark enjoyed traveling the world together, completing their goal of visiting all seven continents. Sally was a board member of the Col. Benjamin Stephenson House during its restoration. She loved playing golf with her husband as well as the ladies from the Wednesday Oakbrook golf league. She was very active with her husband's East Alton Rotary Club and friends. She was an avid Cardinals, Blues, Illinois and Edwardsville Tigers fan. Sally was a very generous contributor to numerous local and area organizations. She made her final contribution as an organ donor. In addition to spending time with family, Sally enjoyed working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles, cooking, shopping and spending her winters at their townhouse in Florida.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, with service following at 4 p.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville, with Reverend Doug Job officiating.

Memorials may be made to Edwardsville D.A.R.E., First Christian Church – Edwardsville or Friends of the Col. Benjamin Stephenson House.