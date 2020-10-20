Salomea Kula

GLEN CARBON — Sally C. Kula from Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at Eden Care Center around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

She was the daughter of Nicholas Wyciskalla and Helen (Dudek) Wyciskalla, originally from Dubois Illinois.

Sally was one of 14 children, two of her siblings died as very small children from diphtheria so she grew up in a family of 12 children.

Sally lived on a large farm in Dubois where she attended St. Charles Grade School.

Sally later attended St. Francis Xavier High School in St. Louis, Missouri, which at that time was a two year program.

She lived with her older sister Julie who worked at Douglas Aircraft during World War II in St. Louis.

After high school, she worked at the yeast factory for Anheuser Busch in St Louis.

During World War II, Sally volunteered for temporary hire to paint gliders at what was the Arena in St Louis where the Blues used to play that has since been torn down. These gliders were an important asset to World War II and the United States victory.

She had seven brothers that served in World War II. Sally spent many times picking them up at Union Station preparing meals for them upon returning home from service. She would also return to Duboi from St. Louis at times to help her father with the family farm since almost all but one of his sons were in service serving during World War II.

Faith and family were important in her life. She was a social person and always had a friendly smile and kind word or inspirational advice.

She married Alfred Kula from Madison, Illinois, on Sept. 28, 1946.

Upon marriage, Sally and her husband Alfred bought 12 acres on 829 Taylor Street in Edwardsville, Illinois, where Sally continued farming and raised turkeys, chickens and ducks.

She dressed many turkeys for some of the local businesses in Edwardsville.

Sally and Alfred resided on the farm for 20 years before moving to Glen Carbon.

She loved children, animals, dancing and all things nature. Sally also enjoyed cooking and experimenting with recipes.

She would plant a garden every year and would experiment with different canning recipes using the harvest of her garden along with making jellies and preserves from her orchard.

After her children were in school she worked many years as a housekeeper for Madison County Nursing Home and later for Anderson Hospital from which she retired.

Sally and Alfred belonged to the St. Louis Metro Polka Club and danced the polka for years together at various places in the Metro East area.

One of their favorite places to dance was the Polish Hall in Madison where their wedding reception was held years ago.

Sally and Alfred were avid lovers of polka music and dance.

Both Sally and Alfred are sustaining members of St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon.

They recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on Sept. 28, 2020 at Eden Village.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Nick Wyciskalla of Dubois;. Also preceding her in death were eight brothers , two sisters and one son.

Her only son, Daryl Kula died at the age of one year in 1955.

Brothers included, Walter, Edward, Victor, August (Red), Michael, Conrad (Coonie), Paul and Ralph Wyciskalla (Dubois) all of who served in World War II; with the exception of Conrad who helped his father with the family farm.

Sisters preceding her in death were Julie Wyciskalla Kristin (Dubois, IL) and Theresa Wyciskalla Zabotka (Marine, IL).

Survivors include, her beloved husband, Alfred J. Kula (Glen Carbon, IL); One sister, Francis Wyciskalla Chapman (Tamaroa, IL); One sister-in-law, Geraldine (Forrest) Friend (Madison, IL);

Three daughters, Sharon Hawk (Glen Carbon, IL) , Saundra David (Springfield, IL), and Sally Jo Kula (Philip Newell )(St. Peters, MO); Five grandchildren, William D. Hawk (Glen Carbon, IL), Wendy Hawk (Edwardsville, IL), Andrew (Carrie) David, Gabrielle David, Matthew David and Laurel Bretz all of Springfield, Illinois.

Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Piper David and Lilly Belle David.