Sandra Walter

O'FALLON — Sandra Katherine Walter, 72, of O'Fallon, Illinois, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Liberty Village, Maryville, Illinois, with her family by her side and Jesus in her heart.

Sandy was born Dec. 14, 1947 in Highland, Illinois, to Bernard A. Vosholler and Maude L., nee Collman, Vosholler Deerhake. Sandy grew up in Highland where she was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Parish.

She attended St. Paul Catholic Elementary School and Highland High School. She married the love of her life, Dennis F. Walter, at St. Paul's on July 18, 1970. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer.

Sandy worked as an administrative assistant throughout her professional career. The majority of her career was spent with Southwestern Bell. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 17, 1997 and retired from Edward Jones in Jan. 2013. She enjoyed traveling, taking naps, reading and spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and dogs. She was a current member of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Parish in O'Fallon.

She is survived by her loving husband, Denny; her two children, C. Nicole (Christopher) Simpson of Swansea, Illinois, and Craig D. Walter of O'Fallon; her sister, Victoria L. (Roger) Simmonds of Pocahontas, Illinois; her four grandchildren, Caleb N. Simpson, Emma R. Simpson, Logan T. Walter, and Easton C. Walter; and her dog, Casey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Vincent H. Deerhake; and her sister, Janice S. Bard.

Memorial donations are suggested in the form of Masses to St. Clare or to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Post memories and offer condolences at www.wfh-ofallon.com.

For visitation the family will receive friends from noon – 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross Street, O'Fallon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the church, with Father Jim Deiters presiding. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Highland.

Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon.