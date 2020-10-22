MARYVILLE — Scheenan Darlene Gordon, 62, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at her residence.

Sheenan was born Jan. 19, 1958 in Pensacola, Florida, to Mary Rivers.

Sheenan was simply a selfless person! She gave faithfully everything she had, every chance she got, not only to her family and friends but also strangers.

This woman was truly heaven sent.

She was strong, loving, caring, funny, lively and possessed an syngeric personality that everyone within her presence was attracted to.

Sheenan was an inspiration to everyone she encountered, from being a hard working woman as a hospitality manager; to a mother of three, she always gave 100 percent of herself with a smile on her face. That smile overflowed to others while she was trying to give something of value to someone. Meanwhile, if she was not giving something away, she was most definitely lending a helping hand. Her life represents the mentality we should all have as far as really living and loving every day as if it is our last.

I am sure that God has a special job in heaven for a person of her magnitude.

Being such a caring person, she was also very out-going and loved spending time with family and friends or even strangers just enjoying the essence of life.

Sheenan simply had a way of winning people's heart over by being the simple sweet person that she was. She possessed traits that were most definitely gifts from God.

We will all truly miss the things that we loved most about her, whether it was playing cards, going to bingo, shopping or simply talking on the phone.

She was loved by many.

God created the ultimate example of a pure and perfect human being when she was born.

Today as we say goodbye to her flesh, just remember that the impact she had on our hearts will never leave our spirit.

May God bless and may you rest in peace Scheenan Darlene Gordon "Our Angel".

Survivors include two sons, Alex and Ashley Gordon of Tampa, Florida and Mashon Gordon, of Pensacola, Florida; companion of 15 years, Dan Schopp of Maryville, Illinois; four grandchildren, Anthony, Aiylauna, Alex Jr., Abriel Gordon; one sister, Brenda Parker of Alton, Illinois; one brother, Frank Rivers of Alton; five nieces; one nephew; 10 cousins; also a Great Aunt Lou.

Sheenan was preceded in death by her mother; one son, Anthony Gordon; and one brother, Clarence "Clanbird" Roberson.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

