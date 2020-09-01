Scott Tolie

ST. LOUIS — Scott David Tolie passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Scott was born April 12, 1968 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Scott is survived by his wife Janet (Schoch) Tolie. Scott and Janet were married on April 22, 1995.

Surviving also are their children, Amber Tolie and Aaron Tolie both of Edwardsville.

His parents David Tolie of Edwardsville; and Maureen (Imbs) Entera of Santa Barbara, California; brothers and sisters, Mike (Vivian) McLaughlin of Taipei, Taiwan; Angela Moore (Nigel Alley) of Houston, Texas; Sarah (Elliot) Slack of Edwardsville; Kyle Tolie (Jennifer Little Brave) of Edwardsville; Nicole Beck of Lebanon, Illinois; a mother-in-law, Margaret Woll; sister-in-law, Theresa Pakovich; brothers-in-law, Rodney (Diane) Woll and Ryan (Chrissy) Woll; along with several nieces and nephews.

Cremation Rites were held. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association, which can be made directly to the American Heart Association in his memory of Scott or taken at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois.