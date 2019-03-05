Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Janda.

SHARON A. JANDA

GLEN CARBON — Sharon A. (Kelley) Janda, 70, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born Oct. 1, 1948, in Worcester, Massachusetts, passed away March 2, 2019, in Glen Carbon.

Sharon was a 1966 graduate of South High School in Worcester, Massachusetts.

She held various administrative positions as the family relocated several times for her husband's work. She was an administrative secretary for Edwardsville District 7 School District before retiring in 2014.

Sharon was a dedicated and very devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She especially loved the time spent with family and friends on annual treks to the beaches of York, Maine and the Nubble Lighthouse. Her humble nature and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Mary E., nee Grenier, Bourke.

Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Charles W. Janda whom she married June 28, 1969, in Worcester; her son, Mark W. (wife, Genine) Janda of Soquel, California; her daughter, Juliane M. (husband, Glen) Knight of Edwardsville, Ilinois; her sister, Maria P. Chasse of Rutland Massachusetts; her brother, Malachi M. (wife, Patricia) Kelley of Jefferson, Massachusetts; and her four dear grandchildren, Madelyn, Abigail, Isabelle, and Gavin.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Nubble (payable to Town of York Sohier Park) or the and received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com.

Time of reminiscing will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon.

Memorial service for Sharon will be noon Saturday, March 9, 2019, with Rev. Brad Thomas officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.