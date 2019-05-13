Sharon K. Kirk

Former Edwardsville, Illinois, resident Sharon K. Kirk (nee Mullady) passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas, with her loving family by her side. Sharon grew up in East Alton, Illinois, graduated from Alton/Wood River High, and attended college at SIUE where she majored in art and met the love of her life and future husband, Bruce.

A person of deep faith and conviction, Sharon (Mimi) was a bright shining light to those lucky enough to have known her. She loved to paint, travel, restore furniture and dote on her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Clara Mullady; her sister, Mary DuPriest; and her beloved husband, Bruce O. Kirk. Sharon is survived by her son, Bruce A. (Liz) Kirk; her daughter, Karyn S. Kinler (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Chase A. Kinler and Sophie E. Kirk; sisters, Sandy (Roy) Webb, and Diana (Gary) Neilson; sisters-in-law, Rita J. Makler, Pat Kirk and Monica (John) Perry; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Please join us in a celebration of her life on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Studio, 60 School St., Glen Carbon, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The .