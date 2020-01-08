EDWARDSVILLE — Sherilyn Ann "Sherry" Koupa, 79, of Edwardsville, passed away at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Shipman. She was born July 31, 1940, in Gillespie, Illinois, a daughter of the late Leo F. and Anne (McCann) Fritsche.

She retired in 2002 from the State of Illinois with 20 years of dedicated service as an administrative assistant. After her retirement, she worked for Modern Wholesale Supply in Edwardsville for 10 years. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a past member of the Republican Women's Club and enjoyed her days of reading.

Sherry cherished her dog, Penny Lane and her cat, Gabriel and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Nancy Koupa of Shipman, Illinois; two grandchildren, Ashley Koupa of Edwardsville and Kourtney Koupa of Edwardsville; step-grandchildren, Nicholas Craine of Edwardsville and Matthew Craine of Edwardsville; six great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Zoey, Macie, Liam, Kaiden and Madelyn; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Carole Fritsche of Troy; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Suzanne and David Pals of Mount Dora, Florida; Joni Keneven of Crown Point, Indiana; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Dawson and a brother-in-law, Joe Keneven.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

A memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 7 p.m.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to support your local no-kill animal shelter, or to a and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.