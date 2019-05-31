Shirley Mae Aubrecht

Shirley Mae Aubrecht, 89, of Glen Carbon, born Feb. 6, 1930 in St. Louis, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon with her family by her side.

Shirley was a devoted homemaker. She and her husband, Joseph C. Aubrecht, raised two sons and a daughter together, David, Steven and Carole. Her family was very important to her, and she enjoyed spending time with them.

Shirley was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and her parents, Otis Woodson and Carrie (nee Nekola) Woodson.

She is survived by her children: David Aubrecht and Steven (Catherine) Aubrecht, both of Bozeman, Montana and Carole (Michael) Dansard of Naples, Florida; 11 grandchildren; and a sister, Earline Perry, of Glen Carbon; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held.

Condolences can be made at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com