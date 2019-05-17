Shirley Ann Drexelius

Shirley Ann Drexelius, 94, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Shirley was born March 16, 1925, and raised at Mont Station near Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Walter & Alma (Hunt) Bardelmeier. She married Victor W. Drexelius on December 27, 1944, in Edwardsville.

He preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2002. Shirley is survived by two sons, Vincent Drexelius & wife Ann of Caulfield, Missouri, and Gregory Drexelius and wife Gloria of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Amy Scott & husband Michael of Caulfield, Christopher Drexelius & wife Alexis of San Jose, California, and Joseph Drexelius & wife Anna of Ballwin, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Nathan & Logan Scott of Caulfield, Missouri & Siegfried & Hilde Drexelius of Ballwin.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Frey.

Shirley was baptized, confirmed and married at Eden Church in Edwardsville; a 71-year member of the Madison County Homemakers Extension, Eden Circle #5, a volunteer at the Edwardsville Public Library, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and Red Cross volunteer during World War II. She went through all stages of 4-H and served as a 4-H judge. She was one of the first from Madison County to be chosen to go to the 4-H Congress in Chicago. She was an alumnus for Knit for Kids International, and an avid reader and traveler to Germany, Europe, and throughout the United States.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Madison County Extension Education Foundation University of Illinois Extension, P.O. Box 427, Edwardsville, IL 62025 or . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.