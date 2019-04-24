Shirley E. Hemann

Shirley E. Hemann, 81 of New Douglas, Illinois passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville, Illinois.

She was born on Friday, Oct. 1, 1937, in Staunton, Illinois.

She was the daughter of Thomas Sr. and Dina (Busse) Stipcak.

She was married to Ronald R. Hemann on Dec. 22, 1955, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton.

For 30 years, Shirley served her church, the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas as their secretary.

During those 30 years she also was a Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Ladies Aid Society.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Ronald R. Hemann of New Douglas; her daughter, Brenda Harris (Braeden) of Riverside, Connecticut; her son, Randy Hemann (Carole) of New Douglas; two grandsons, Corey Hemann (Megan) of Alhambra, and Codey Hemann (Mickala Chasteen) of Edwardsville; two brothers, Thomas Stipcak (Beverly) of Staunton and Jerry Stipcak (Kris) of Lilburn, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Ardith Brown of Highland and Janet Klein (Donald) of Collinsville; brother-in-law, Ralph Hemann (Sue) of Kennett, Missouri; nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Bill Brown.

A visitation for Shirley Hemann will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 205 N. 7th St. in New Douglas.

Funeral services for Shirley Hemann will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL with Rev. Zachary Lysdahl officiating.

Following the services burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Shirley Hemann can be made to the New Douglas Fire Department or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Shirley Hemann and her Family.

