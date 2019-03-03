Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Scroggins.

SHIRLEY M. SCROGGINS

EDWARDSVILLE — Shirley M. Scroggins, 80, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

She was born Nov. 11, 1938, in Granite City, a daughter of the late George "Dude" and Clara (Line) Patterson. She married Eugene T. Scroggins on March 10, 1957, in Collinsville and he passed away on Sept. 2, 2013. Shirley was a beloved wife and loving mother who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a devoted member of the Glenview Church of the Nazarene in Glen Carbon and enjoyed working with crafts and needlework.

She is survived by four sons and two daughters-in-law, Kevin E. Scroggins of Edwardsville, Craig S. Scroggins of Caseyville, Todd A. and Nheela Scroggins of Edwardsville and Bryan and Holly Scroggins of Wood River; a brother, Bob Patterson of Troy; sister-in-law, Lois Patterson of Collinsville; brother-in-law, Glen Scroggins of Bunker Hill; other extended family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Austin and Mason Scroggins and two brothers, Ed Patterson and George "Jr." Patterson.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Glenview Church of the Nazarene, 400 Glen Carbon Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Douglas Haynes and Rev. Richard Unger will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to the Glenview Church of the Nazarene. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements.