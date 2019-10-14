EDWARDSVILLE — Shirley Sue Swiatek, 77, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Olney, died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Dolan Memory Care in St. Louis, Missouri. Shirley was born on Aug. 5, 1942, in Richland Co., Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Viola (Kessler) Rudolphi.

After graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 1964, she accepted a teaching position at Collinsville High School. Later, she moved to Olney and was an independent oil producer for many years. While raising her family in Olney, she enjoyed volunteering in the community. She was active in the Miss Richland County Pageant and had been pageant Queen, herself, in 1960. Shirley also enjoyed playing golf and tennis, and later in life, she took up line dancing. Shirley was a member of the Olney Elks and the St. Joseph Catholic Church. In 1999, she moved to Edwardsville, Illinois to be closer to her family. Shirley loved being able to attend her grandchildren's activities; sports, dance, musical, or whatever they were doing. Shirley's smile and classiness will be forever missed by all those that knew her.

Shirley is survived by her son, Jeffrey Swiatek and wife Christina of Edwardsville, Illinois; daughter, Kim Bridges and husband Keith of Glen Carbon, Illinois; grandchildren, Beau and Carmen Swiatek of Edwardsville, and Audrey, Caroline, and Bella Bridges.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials can be made to the .

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial following in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Wendelin, Illinois.

