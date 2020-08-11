Shirley Wyatt

ALTON — Shirley A. Wyatt, 84, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Sept. 18, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles R. and Mary E. (Elble) Carr.

She was a secretary for 12thStreet Presbyterian Church in Alton for 20 years. She was an avid bowler, a member of a Quilter Club and a church volunteer. She was the secretary/treasurer of the Soroptimist Club.

On April 10, 1971 she married Thomas I. Wyatt at 12thStreet Presbyterian Church. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Cynthia Matsuyasu (Yutaka) of O'Fallon, Illinois; a son, Steven T. Wyatt of Alton; a grandson, Jackson Matsuyasu; nephews, Dr. James Schumacher, David Schumacher and Richard Schumacher; and her faithful friend, Tora.

Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by her first husband, Golden Keller; and a sister, Betty R. Schumacher.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Reverend Daniel Irwin will officiate.

Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Neuman Catholic School in Maryville, Illinois, or the Children's Home and Aide Society in Alton.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.