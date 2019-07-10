Sondra K. (Farmer) Naegler

Dr. Sondra K (Farmer) Naegler, resident of Edwardsville, Illinois for 45 years, has passed away from complications of Pancreatic cancer. She gracefully died July 2, 2019, at home with her daughter Kristiane Naegler and son-in-law Tony Mikrut by her side. She was respected by her family, friends and colleagues for a life defined by intelligence, compassion and integrity. Her daughter considers her as her lifelong role model of hard work, walking encyclopedia of football, devote follower of Miss Manners, expert cook and scissors-in-hand for those in need of roadside flowers or clippings of a recipe or inspirational articles.

Sondra was born Dec. 30, 1940, to Carter Samuel Farmer and Mary Belle Wheeler in Springfield, MO. She was raised with her siblings Rolan, Kenneth Samuel and Mark in Lamar, Missouri. Graduating from Lamar High School in 1959. She maintained life long relationships with fellow students. In 1963, she graduated from Southwest Missouri State (Missouri State) with a bachelor of science in education with an art major and home economics minor. Following her graduation, she taught school for several years in St Louis. She was married from 1962-1974 with daughter, Kristiane Naegler, born in 1969.

Sondra then attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine in 1980 followed by an Orthodontic Residency at Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri.

Dr. Sondra Naegler practiced orthodontics in Edwardsville until 2012. She served on the SIUE main campus and dental school campus Alumni Boards, Edwardsville YMCA Board of Directors and Treasurer of the Madison District Dental Society.

Dr. Naegler is survived by daughter Kristiane Naegler (husband Tony Mikrut), grandchildren Madeline and Carter Todd, step-grandchildren Tyler and Erica Mikrut, brother Rolan Farmer (Wife Cynthia) of Canon City, CO. Niece Mischa Farmer Perry (David-husband, Cole and Kai- Great Nephews) of Divide, CO.

Special thanks to family friend Judy Dustman of Edwardsville. Her loyalty and love through Dr. Naegler's illness and final days were immeasurable.

Celebrations of Dr. Naegler's life can be directed to the Sondra K. Naegler Scholarship Endowment Fund for the benefit of a student pursuing a degree from the SIU School of Dental Medicine. Preference shall be given to a student who has one or more children while attending the program. A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, in Birger Hall. Located at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Contact the SIUE Foundation in Birger Hall for further information at 618-650-2345. Other inquiries, condolences and communication can be sent to the family via email to [email protected]

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements