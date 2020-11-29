Stanley David Baczewski, age 71 of Collinsville, born Dec. 19, 1948, in Highland, passed away on Wednesday, Nove. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Stanley was a 1967 Collinsville High School graduate. He retired after 30 years of service with IBEW #309 as a journeyman electrician. He enjoyed hunting duck and deer, making knives, welding sculptures, gardening and donating fresh produce to the Collinsville Food Pantry. He loved to make wine and do small engine repair.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis John and Helen May (nee Tutka) Baczewski; a brother, John Baczewski; and a sister, Rose Ann Lingua.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Kay (nee Slade-Colbert) Baczewski, whom he married Oct. 7, 2000; three sons, Louis A. Baczewski of Villa Ridge, Missouri, Joseph (Anna) Baczewski of Carbondale and Roger (Missy) Colbert, Jr. of Fenton, Missouri; three daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Crandall of Frisco, Texas, Ann (Mark) Shashek of Edwardsville and Christina (Dan) Doerr of Millstadt; 11 grandchildren, Alexis Colbert, Cody Funk, Cierra Colbert, Ashley Colbert, Elizabeth Doerr, Wyatt Smith, Jack Smith, Jaden Crandall, Stanley Baczewski, Richard Baczewski and Margaret Baczewski; a brother, David (Cara) Baczewski of Moscow Mills, Missouri; a sister, Mary Kay (Paul) Tongay of Caseyville; a sister-in-law, Carol Baczewski; a brother-in-law, Charlie Lingua; numerous nieces and nephews.

Upon his request, Stanley will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Stanley's honor to Heartland Hospice and will be received at the funeral home. Please mail donations to 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com