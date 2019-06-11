Stephanie (Sedej) Milkovich

Stephanie (Sedej) Milkovich, 89, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 5:16 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

She was born June 16, 1929, in Pozega, Yugoslavia, a daughter of the late Stjepan and Anna Marie (Nigovic) Nemet. She was a loving homemaker and had worked for several years as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville and a former member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two husbands, Edward A. Sedej and Lody Milkovich and two sisters. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ed and Julie Sedej of Millstadt, Illinois, Dan and Melaine Sedej of League City, Texas and John and Nancy Sedej of San Diego, California; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Father Don Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials may be made to A Beacon of Light Pregnancy Help Center, 6201 West Main St. in Maryville and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com