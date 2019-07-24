Steve Novosel

Steve Novosel, 83, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Madison and Granite City passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Madison, a son of the late Steve and Mary (Denis) Novosel.

He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Margie Novosel and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Tom Grove. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Valenica "Val" (Mell) Novosel of Glen Carbon; a daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Mike West of Glen Carbon; three grandchildren, Steffen of Chicago, Garrison and Rachel of Glen Carbon and Ashlin of Glen Carbon; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War Conflict, 1952-1956, serving on the USS Earl K. Olsen Destroyer Escort ship. Steve retired in 1994 as a supervisor from the Olin Corporation Primer Island in East Alton as a supervisor after 35 years of dedicated service. He served four years on the Chouteau Drainage District in Granite City and eight years as a Chouteau Township Board trustee. He is a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council #1098 in Granite City and former member of the American Legion. He was a member and proud supporter of the U.S.O. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and family and enjoyed gardening and watching movies and sports.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Rd. in Glen Carbon on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon with Father Patrick Gibbons as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or to VITAS Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com